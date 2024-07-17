Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.88.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. Etsy has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,207,000 after acquiring an additional 967,777 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Etsy by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after acquiring an additional 952,907 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after acquiring an additional 599,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 120.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 789,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,021,000 after acquiring an additional 431,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

