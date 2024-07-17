European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James raised European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Report on European Commercial REIT
European Commercial REIT Stock Performance
