European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT ( TSE:ERE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter.

