European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$3.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.75.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.20.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$2.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.37. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$246.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

