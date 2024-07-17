Evercore ISI Downgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Inline

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $113.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $160.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FIVE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.78.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $216.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $160.23.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

