Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $38.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,470,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 194,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1,242.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

