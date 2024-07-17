Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Exponent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.45. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

