F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $183.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.04. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. F5’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,906,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,195 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

