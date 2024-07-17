FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.14.

NYSE:FBK opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth $208,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in FB Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

