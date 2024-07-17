Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.35

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.35 and last traded at $85.35, with a volume of 9770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.44.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,469,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

