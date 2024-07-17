Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,522,600 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 3,727,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.4 days.
Filo Stock Performance
FLMMF opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Filo has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.
About Filo
