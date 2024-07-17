First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.06

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.06 and traded as high as $27.18. First Bancorp shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 32,946 shares traded.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $301.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.57.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $28,445.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,463.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.