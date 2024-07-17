First Capital Realty Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$182.89 million for the quarter.

