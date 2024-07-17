First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.
First Horizon Price Performance
First Horizon stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
