First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

