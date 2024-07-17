First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

