First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 501.3 days.
First National Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68.
First National Financial Company Profile
