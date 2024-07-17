First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.64

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 18397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

