First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.01

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 303617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.