First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.01

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 303617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.
The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
