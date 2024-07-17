FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.