FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of FirstService worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in FirstService by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in FirstService by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $165.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $171.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average of $157.87.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

