Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.48

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.48 and last traded at $100.74, with a volume of 107120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Five Below Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Five Below by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,278,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 655,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,657,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

