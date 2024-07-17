Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Susquehanna

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Frontier Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 2.51. Frontier Group has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $10.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 672,471 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

