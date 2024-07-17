FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Update

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after buying an additional 189,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,307,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,112,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,247,000 after purchasing an additional 149,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $22,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN opened at $227.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $171.81 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.09.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTI Consulting

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.