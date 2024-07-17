FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LUN)

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.54.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$15.47 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company has a market cap of C$12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

