FY2024 Earnings Forecast for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Issued By Barrington Research

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OUT opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 126,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.11%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

