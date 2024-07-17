FY2024 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

TSHA stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,687,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294,445 shares during the period. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 698,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

