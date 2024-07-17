Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.60

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 103308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Galiano Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$681.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.86.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$42.73 million during the quarter. Galiano Gold had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 40.49%. Equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2255435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$215,319.23. In other Galiano Gold news, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$215,319.23. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$172,000.00. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

