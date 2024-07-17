Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01). 1,054,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,743,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galileo Resources

In other Galileo Resources news, insider J Richard Wollenberg bought 250,000 shares of Galileo Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,242.12). Company insiders own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

