Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at UBS Group

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

