GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 174,334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 170,173 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.37.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCMG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.23 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently -137.50%.

Institutional Trading of GCM Grosvenor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,480,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,149,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 23.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 35.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.