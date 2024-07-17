Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,473,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average of $158.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,988 shares of company stock worth $17,752,805. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.