Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $177.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Generac from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.65.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $159.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.41. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $160.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Generac will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

