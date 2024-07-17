George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 12-Month High at $210.44

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$210.44 and last traded at C$209.45, with a volume of 12311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$208.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$216.67.

George Weston Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$195.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$183.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,307 shares of company stock worth $5,071,972. 58.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

