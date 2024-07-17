GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOVX. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

GOVX opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

