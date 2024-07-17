Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 32,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,081,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

