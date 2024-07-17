Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GLBE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of Global-E Online stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Global-E Online by 18.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

