Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,755,000 after buying an additional 2,612,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 460,717 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,164,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 432,729 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 240,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $1,169,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,962,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,169,150.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 3.7 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.