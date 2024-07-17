Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNOM. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.