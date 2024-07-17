Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Globus Medical Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 112.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $73.07.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
