GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Down 13.4% in June

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,928,027.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $75,855,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $147.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.54. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $148.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

