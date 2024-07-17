Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 223.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.44.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

