Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading 13.4% Higher

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 2,033,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,916,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.59 ($0.02).

Goldstone Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.91 million, a P/E ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

