Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,030.00

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.36) and last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.16), with a volume of 24006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,023.80 ($13.28).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.78) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,232.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 972.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 962.93.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.35), for a total value of £114,240 ($148,151.99). 11.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

