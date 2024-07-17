Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,248,377 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,126,000 after acquiring an additional 170,502 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 22,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,975,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 198,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 93,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.71.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total value of $1,721,580.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

