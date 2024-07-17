Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,299,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 366,923 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at $2,416,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 502,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after buying an additional 192,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Report on GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.