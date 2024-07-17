Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GNTY

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

GNTY stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $386.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1,436.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 153,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.