Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.59.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

