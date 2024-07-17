Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of HALO opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,473,200 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $481,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 769.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

