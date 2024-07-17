Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Hovde Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HWC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 5.1 %

HWC stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.