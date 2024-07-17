Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HWC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hancock Whitney

Insider Activity

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.