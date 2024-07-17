Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Holdings Lifted by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

